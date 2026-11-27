LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaion Pitt scored 26 points and Pacific beat Omaha 71-62 on Thursday night at the Resorts World Classic.

Pitt made 8 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer and 9 of 11 free throws for the Tigers (6-2). Gavin Ripp posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. CJ Jones scored 10 on 3-for-18 shooting.

Cahmai Crosby had 17 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Mavericks (3-5). Jonny Jordan Jr. had 12 points and Grant Stubblefield totaled 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Pacific went on a 15-1 run to start the game, but Omaha whittled the lead down to 32-25 by halftime. The Tigers never surrendered their lead in the second half.

Up next: Pacific plays UC Davis on Friday as the event continues, and Omaha takes on Jacksonville State.

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