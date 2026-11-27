NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Berry Wallace scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her second double-double this season to lead No. 20 Illinois to an 88-61 win over Marquette at the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship on Friday.

All five Fighting Illini (5-0) starters average double figures in scoring and did so again against the Golden Eagles (5-3). Gretchen Dolan scored 13 points and Cearah Parchment, Aaliyah Guyton and Jasmine Brown-Hagger 12 each. Reserve Maddy Webber added 13 points.

Yu Han Lin came off the bench to lead Marquette with 18 points. Amina Traore added 13.

Illinois was in front the entire first half and led by as many as 13 late in the second quarter before going into the half leading 40-30 behind 10 points from Dolan.

The lead remained in double figures throughout the second half. Illinois led 65-46 after three quarters and by as many as 28 in the fourth quarter.

Illinois made 31 of 62 shots for 50% with Marquette making 24 of 54 for 44%. Illinois scored 22 points off 14 turnovers and made 21 of 27 free throws. The Illini outrebounded the Eagles 42-25.

Up next

Marquette plays Belmont in this tournament on Sunday.

Illinois plays Saint Joseph’s in this tournament on Sunday. ___

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