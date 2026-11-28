IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Spencer Ahrens had 25 points, Dovydas Butka and Julian Bowie scored 22 apiece and Boise State beat Drake 88-71 on Friday.

Ahrens also contributed six rebounds and Butka added eight rebounds while going 11 of 16 from the floor for the Broncos (5-2). Bowie went 8 of 11 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range).

Andrew Alia finished with 16 points for the Bulldogs (4-3). Drake also got 12 points and five assists from Owen Larson. Eli Shetlar also had 12 points and two steals.

Bowie scored 11 points in the first half and Boise State went into the break trailing 34-33. Ahrens scored 19 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Boise State to a 17-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.