CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Natalie Kussow scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for No. 17 Minnesota, and the Golden Gophers pulled away in the third quarter to beat Cincinnati 69-50 on Friday night in the Cancun Challenge.

Kussow scored eight points in the third quarter as Minnesota outscored Cincinnati 21-7 to take a 47-31 lead into the fourth. The Bearcats missed 7 of 8 field-goal attempts in the third quarter.

Kussow finished with two 3-pointers and was 9-of-16 shooting from the field with three assists, two steals and a block. Grace Grocholski added nine points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists, two steals and two blocks for Minnesota (8-0).

Marta Fernandez scored 10 points for Cincinnati (4-3), which shot 32% (16 of 50) from the floor and committed 17 turnovers.

Kussow shot 5 of 11 in the first half and the rest of the Golden Gophers were 2-of-25 shooting. But Cincinnati shot just 9 of 31 in the first half and trailed 26-24 at the break.

Up next

Cincinnati: hosts Bellarmine on Wednesday.

Minnesota: at home against St. Thomas on Wednesday.

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