Márquez and Hoye are the crew chiefs as 4 umpires make League Championship Series debuts

NEW YORK (AP) — Alfonso Márquez is working his seventh League Championship Series, serving as a crew chief along with James Hoye.

Ryan Additon, Ben May, Adam Beck and John Libka are working the LCS for the first time, Major League Baseball said Sunday.

Márquez will umpire the Toronto Blue Jays’ series against the Seattle Mariners starting Sunday. Hoye, umping his fifth LCS, will head the NL matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers starting Monday.

Seven-man crews will work each series, with one umpire off each game.

Additon will be behind the plate for the AL opener, with May at first, Márquez at second, Marvin Hudson at third, D.J. Reyburn in left, Quinn Wolcott in right and Doug Eddings as the reserve umpire.

Eddings will work the plate in Game 2, followed by May, Márquez, Huston, Reyburn and Wolcott.

The NL series starts Monday with Libka behind the plate, Hoye at first, Beck at second, Vic Carapazza at third, Chad Fairchild in left, Mark Ripperger in right and Gabe Morales as the reserve umpire.

Morales will be behind the plate in Game 2, followed by Hoye, Beck, Carapazza, Fairchild and Ripperger.

Hudson will be AL crew chief in Game 3, when Márquez is the reserve ump, and Carapazza will be the NL chief in Game 2, when Hoye is the reserve.

Hudson is umpiring his fifth LCS, Carapazza and Eddings their fourth LCS, Fairchild his third, and Morales, Reyburn, Ripperger and Wolcott their second each.

Alex MacKay, Bill Miller and David Rackley will be the replay umpires at Major League Baseball’s office in New York.

