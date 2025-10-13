Bill Belichick says he never sought an early departure from the North Carolina job

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Bill Belichick has denied reports that he’s been seeking an exit strategy from his North Carolina coaching role.

“Some of the reports out last week about my looking for a buyout and trying to leave here and all that is categorically false,” Belichick said Monday during his first public comments since a blowout loss to Clemson. “Glad I’m here. Working toward our goals and the process.”

Next up for the Tar Heels (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is Friday night’s game at California (4-2, 1-1).

During the second of two off weeks in a three-week span, the subject of Belichick’s status and future with the Tar Heels was a hot topic, so much so that last Wednesday the university released brief statements from the coach and athletics director Bubba Cunningham reaffirming commitments between Belichick and the school.

“It’s a learning curve,” Belichick said Monday. “We’re all in it together, but we’re making a lot of progress.”

On Monday, there was double the media turnout compared to Belichick’s normal game-week availability. University chancellor Lee Roberts also attended along with high-ranking officials in the athletics department.

With only one game during a span of nearly a month, it has allowed off-field drama to command plenty of attention. Yet Belichick was spotted attending a high school game Friday night, perhaps an indication of normal in-season functions in terms of recruiting.

Belichick said the program has approximately 40 high school players committed for the next recruiting class.

Results on game days haven’t given Tar Heels fans much reason to be encouraged.

“Obviously we’re all a little frustrated with the results, but the only thing we can do is continue to work and improve,” Belichick said. “We’ve made a lot of progress. Right now, unfortunately, the scoreboard doesn’t reflect that, but I’m confident that it will.”

The former Super Bowl-winning coach disputed suggestions that there’s division within the team and a lack of progress.

“We’ve made a lot of improvements,” Belichick said. “I think that’s exciting for all of us to see, certainly for the individual players to see it, in the units that they work with. So I don’t know what kind of perspective some of those people have that are saying that.”

Offensive lineman Christo Kelly, who talked about the team coming together and buying into the process, said the Tar Heels shouldn’t be bothered by reports regarding Belichick.

“Some of that outside noise stuff doesn’t affect what we do day-in and day-out,” Kelly said.

Belichick referred to the Tar Heels as a developmental program, calling them similar to other teams he has overseen.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of programs where things started and where things ended up are honestly where they should go,” he said.

Belichick is in the first year of a deal that guarantees $10 million in base and supplemental pay for each of the next two seasons. Team general manager Michael Lombardi, a former NFL executive who’s largely a partner with Belichick in this college endeavor, is making $1.5 million for each of the next two seasons.

Belichick defended Lombardi, who has been the subject of criticism stemming from some local media reports.

“I think Michael has done a great job of keeping the people close to the Carolina program up to date in what we’re doing, what our process is,” Belichick said. “We’re all working together. We’re all learning together.”

North Carolina has been blown out in three games against power conference opponents, including a 38-10 belting from Clemson in the most-recent game that resulted in a largely empty stadium in the second half. The Tar Heels surrendered 28 first-quarter points in that game.

Running back Caleb Hood announced last week that he was ending his playing career. Belichick said he had a conversation with Hood similar to ones he has had with many athletes through the years.

“For him, it was time, so I respect that,” Belichick said.

There was a light moment Monday when Belichick was asked about a phone call he made to ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit during the weekend. He said he was answering a text sent by Herbstreit, though the timing wasn’t ideal.

“I didn’t realize he was on the air,” the coach said.

Also last week, the school announced that cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins has been placed on suspension for violating rules connected to improper benefits. He’s on leave while the school “further investigates other potential actions detrimental” to the team and school.

This comes following months-long tabloid-level interest involving Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who has been on the sidelines prior to games.

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press