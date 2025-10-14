Purdue’s Matt Painter to be honored with Legends of Coaching award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Purdue’s Matt Painter will receive the Legends of Coaching award as part of the John R. Wooden Award weekend in Los Angeles next spring.

The 55-year-old coach will be honored on April 10 at the Los Angeles Athletic Club, where the men’s and women’s Wooden Award winners will be announced.

Painter has guided the Boilermakers to five Big Ten regular-season titles and two league tournament championships since taking over the program in 2005. They’ve reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament six times in the last eight years. This season’s team is ranked No. 1 in the AP men’s preseason poll.

Wooden graduated from Purdue, where he was a three-time All-American and helped the Boilermakers win the 1932 national championship. He later coached UCLA to a record 10 national titles.

The Wooden Award marks its 50th anniversary next spring.

