No. 20 USC’s matchup with No. 13 Notre Dame highlights this week’s Big Ten schedule

Things to watch this week in the Big Ten Conference:

Game of the week

No. 20 Southern California (5-1) at No. 13 Notre Dame (4-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

The Trojans are coming off a 31-13 victory over then-No. 15 Michigan, while Notre Dame has won four straight. USC’s lone loss came on a field goal as time expired, while Notre Dame’s two defeats were decided by a combined four points.

USC is looking for a marquee victory for its playoff resume and beating its old rival on the road would do the tric, even thought it’s a nonconference game.

Notre Dame has beaten USC six of the last seven seasons and enters this one as a 9 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The undercard

Washington (5-1, 2-1) at Michigan (4-2, 2-1), Saturday, noon ET (Fox)

After failing to win a road game last season, Washington is 2-0 away from home this year with victories at Washington State and Maryland. A trip to the Big House gives the Huskies their biggest road test of the season thus far.

These two teams have met each of the last two years. Michigan captured its 2023 national title by beating Washington 34-13 in the College Football Playoff championship game. Washington beat the Wolverines 27-17 at home last year.

BetMGM favors Michigan by 5 1/2 points.

Impact players

— Indiana LB Aiden Fisher had 1 1/2 of the third-ranked Hoosiers’ six sacks in a 30-29 triumph at No. 8 Oregon. At the time of the game, Oregon was ranked third and Indiana seventh. Before this game, Oregon had allowed only one sack all season.

— Southern California RB King Miller, a freshman walk-on, got pressed into duty due to multiple injuries and responded by rushing for 158 yards against Michigan.

— Washington QB Demond Williams threw for 402 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for 136 yards and two more scores in the Huskies’ 38-19 victory over Rutgers. He was the 16th player in Bowl Subdivision history to have at least 400 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the same game.

Inside the numbers

Indiana’s No. 3 ranking is its highest in history. … Washington is outscoring teams 80-10 in the fourth quarter this season. … No. 1 Ohio State is allowing just 6.8 points per game to lead all FBS teams in scoring defense. The Buckeyes next face Wisconsin, which scores 15.5 points per game to rank 131st overall and last among Power Four teams. … Nebraska is attempting to win back-to-back road games in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2006. The Cornhuskers are playing at Minnesota on Friday after winning 34-31 at Maryland last week. … UCLA scored 38 consecutive points in its 38-13 triumph over Michigan State last week. The Bruins hadn’t reeled off that many consecutive points against an FBS team since a 41-0 victory at Oregon State in 2015.

Get to know him

Terry Smith will make his debut as Penn State’s interim head coach Saturday when the Nittany Lions visit Iowa six days after the firing of James Franklin.

Smith, a former Penn State wide receiver, has been part of his alma mater’s coaching staff since 2014 while working primarily with cornerbacks. He also had been associate head coach and defensive recruiting coordinator since 2021. He will try to help Penn State snap a three-game skid that includes losses to Oregon, UCLA and Northwestern.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer