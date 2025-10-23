Missouri State takes on Florida International in CUSA action

Florida International (3-4) at Missouri State (4-3), Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Missouri State Offense

Overall: 373.4 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 267.1 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 106.3 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 22.0 points per game (109th)

Missouri State Defense

Overall: 379.7 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 238.4 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 141.3 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 27.9 points per game (95th)

Florida International Offense

Overall: 396.7 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 206.1 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 190.6 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (104th)

Florida International Defense

Overall: 422.4 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 269.7 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 152.7 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 30.1 points per game (109th)

Missouri State is 133rd in third down percentage, converting 29.0% of the time.

Missouri State ranks 131st in the FBS averaging 75.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Florida International’s 68th-ranked 55.7 per-game average.

Missouri State is 86th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 82.6% of trips. Florida International’s red zone defense ranks 31st at 78.1%.

Florida International ranks 13th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:49.

Team leaders

Missouri State

Passing: Jacob Clark, 1,478 yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Shomari Lawrence, 446 yards on 98 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Dash Luke, 339 yards on 25 catches, 2 TDs

Florida International

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 1,255 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kejon Owens, 809 yards on 118 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Alex Perry, 355 yards on 26 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Missouri State defeated New Mexico State 24-17 on Wednesday, Oct. 22. Clark passed for 283 yards on 28-of-44 attempts (63.6%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Lawrence had 97 rushing yards on 21 carries, adding two receptions for 15 yards. Ronnel Johnson had six receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown.

Florida International lost 45-26 to Kennesaw State on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Jenkins led Florida International with 296 yards on 22-of-37 passing (59.5%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Owens had 151 rushing yards on 20 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for three yards. Perry recorded 75 yards on seven catches.

Next game

Missouri State plays at Liberty on Nov. 8. Florida International plays at Middle Tennessee on Nov. 8.

By The Associated Press