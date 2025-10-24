Marshall visits Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt matchup

Marshall (4-3) at Coastal Carolina (4-3), Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Coastal Carolina Offense

Overall: 305.4 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 135.7 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 169.7 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (122nd)

Coastal Carolina Defense

Overall: 409.7 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 229.4 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 180.3 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (99th)

Marshall Offense

Overall: 388.7 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 192.4 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 196.3 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 35.1 points per game (33rd)

Marshall Defense

Overall: 413.6 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 276.3 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 137.3 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 30.9 points per game (112th)

Marshall is 115th in third down percentage, converting 34.7% of the time.

Coastal Carolina is 109th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Marshall’s 8th-ranked +8 margin.

Marshall is 109th in the FBS averaging 64.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Coastal Carolina’s 55th-ranked 51.4 per-game average.

Coastal Carolina is 109th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:25, compared to Marshall’s 31st-ranked average of 31:38.

Team leaders

Coastal Carolina

Passing: Tad Hudson, 447 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 54.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Ja’Vin Simpkins, 360 yards on 61 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Bryson Graves, 158 yards on 19 catches, 0 TDs

Marshall

Passing: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, 1,133 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT, 74.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Del Rio-Wilson, 348 yards on 84 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Demarcus Lacey, 484 yards on 35 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Coastal Carolina defeated Appalachian State 45-37 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Samari Collier led Coastal Carolina with 118 yards on 12-of-19 passing (63.2%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 17 times for 74 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Simpkins carried the ball nine times for 65 yards, adding one reception for seven yards. Jameson Tucker had one reception for 37 yards and one touchdown.

Marshall won 40-37 over Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 18. Del Rio-Wilson led Marshall with 277 yards on 22-of-32 passing (68.8%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 17 times for 88 yards. Antwan Roberts had 41 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 25 yards. Lacey put up 88 yards on seven catches.

Next game

Coastal Carolina hosts Georgia State on Nov. 8. Marshall hosts James Madison on Nov. 8.

By The Associated Press