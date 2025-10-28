Transfer portal addition Donovan Dent makes No. 12 UCLA a threat for deep run in the NCAAs

UCLA (23-11, 13-7 Big Ten)

Coach Mick Cronin dipped into the transfer portal, a once-unheard of move for the 11-time national champions, for the second straight season and came up with a big catch: Donovan Dent. The guard from New Mexico automatically makes the 12th-ranked Bruins a threat for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. All-Big Ten honoree Tyler Bilodeau, who averaged 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds last season after transferring from Oregon State, could vie for Big Ten player of the year honors alongside Dent.

Players to watch

Dent averaged 20.4 points and 6.4 assists last season and had 17 points, eight assists and two steals in a win over the Bruins. Key returning contributors Bilodeau and Skyy Clark (both seniors) and sophomore Eric Dailey Jr. lend experience to a lineup capable of winning the Big Ten.

Departures and arrivals

Joining Dent as newcomers in the backcourt are touted freshman Eric Freeny and transfer Jamar Brown (Kansas City). New to the frontcourt are transfers Xavier Booker (Michigan State) and Steven Jamerson II (San Diego). The Bruins lost guards Dylan Andrews, Kobe Johnson, Sebastian Mack and Lazar Stefanovic as well as 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara, who will see the Bruins again after transferring to Michigan.

Top games

The Bruins open against Eastern Washington in Westwood on Nov. 3. Their only notable nonconference games are against former Pac-12 rival and No. 13 Arizona at Intuit Dome near Los Angeles and No. 21 Gonzaga on Dec. 13 in Seattle. Their Big Ten schedule starts with Washington on Dec. 3. They’ll play at No. 24 Wisconsin, host No. 1 Purdue, visit No. 7 Michigan, host No. 17 Illinois and visit No. 22 Michigan State.

Facts and figures

UCLA led the Big Ten in scoring defense at 65.2 points and in turnover margin (plus-4.6) last season. … Guard Brandon Williams returns from a medical redshirt that sidelined him last season. … Among the newcomers is guard Christian Horry, a standout Los Angeles prep player and son of retired NBA star Robert Horry. … Freshman guard Markell Alston averaged 13.1 points in his senior season at legendary Christ the King in New York City, where he played his first two seasons with Bruins teammate Brandon Williams. … After losing Mara, the Bruins’ tallest player is the 6-11 Booker.

