Southeastern Louisiana beats East Texas A&M 59-14 for 5th win in a row

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Carson Camp threw two touchdown passes, Dkhai Joseph returned a punt 63 yards for a score and added a 32-yard touchdown reception, and Southeastern Louisiana beat East Texas A&M 59-14 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

Southeastern Louisiana (7-2, 5-0 Southland Conference), No. 16 in the FCS coaches poll, is unbeaten since a 56-10 loss to then-No. 3 LSU on Sept. 20.

Jaylon Domingeaux had four receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns for SLU. Calvin Smith Jr. added two rushing TDs, while Deantre Jackson scored on a 1-yard run and Kyree Paul’s 27-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes capped the scoring.

Camp threw a pass deep down the middle to Domingeaux for 82-yard touchdown that opened the scoring seven minutes into the game. After East Texas A&M went three-and-out on its ensuing drive, Joseph caught a punt at the 37 and raced untouched to the end zone to make it 14-0 less than two minutes later.

Camp was 11-of-18 passing for 226 yards. Kyle Lowe, who shares time with Camp, completed 9 of 11 for 85 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Domingeaux that made it 42-0 early in the third quarter.

KJ Shankle ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter for East Texas A&M (2-7, 2-3) and Will Madonna threw an 81-yard TD pass to Tyler Daniels that capped the scoring with 1:48 to play.

___

