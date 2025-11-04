Skip to main content
Rooths scores 20 as No. 11 Louisville scorches South Carolina State, 104-45

By AP News
SC State Louisville Basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Khani Rooths scored 20 points to lead No. 11 Louisville to a 104-45 rout of South Carolina State in the season opener for both teams on Monday night.

Rooths, a sophomore and one of the few returning players for the Cardinals in coach Pat Kelsey’s second season, posted a career-high in points on 8-of-12 shooting and tied his personal best with seven rebounds.

Isaac McKneely, a senior guard who transferred from Virginia, scored a dozen of his 17 points in the first half. He went 4 for 8 from beyond the 3-point arc in the first half, with his first two igniting a 13-0 run at the beginning of the game. He beat the buzzer with another to give the Cardinals a 59-15 halftime lead.

Rayniel Wright finished with 11 points, making 9 of 10 free throws for the Bulldogs, who shot just 22.8% and committed 25 turnovers.

The Bulldogs, who lost six key players from last season’s MEAC regular-season co-championship squad, started 0 for 12 from the field, not getting a bucket during the first 9:18. After scoring on three of their next four, SC State went the final 8:11 of the first half without a basket.

The Cardinals, ranked in the preseason for the first time in six years, returned just one full-time starter from last season’s 27-8 squad. J’Vonne Hadley, the lone returning starter, finished with 13 points.

The Cardinals shot 53.2% and assisted on 23 of 33 made shots. No Louisville player played more than 26 minutes.

Mikel Brown Jr. finished with 11 points and six assists in the five-star recruit’s Louisville debut.

Up next

South Carolina State travels to play Samford on Friday night

Louisville returns to action Thursday night and will host Jackson State.

By STEVE BITTENBENDER
Associated Press

