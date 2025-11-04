Rooths scores 20 as No. 11 Louisville scorches South Carolina State, 104-45

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Khani Rooths scored 20 points to lead No. 11 Louisville to a 104-45 rout of South Carolina State in the season opener for both teams on Monday night.

Rooths, a sophomore and one of the few returning players for the Cardinals in coach Pat Kelsey’s second season, posted a career-high in points on 8-of-12 shooting and tied his personal best with seven rebounds.

Isaac McKneely, a senior guard who transferred from Virginia, scored a dozen of his 17 points in the first half. He went 4 for 8 from beyond the 3-point arc in the first half, with his first two igniting a 13-0 run at the beginning of the game. He beat the buzzer with another to give the Cardinals a 59-15 halftime lead.

Rayniel Wright finished with 11 points, making 9 of 10 free throws for the Bulldogs, who shot just 22.8% and committed 25 turnovers.

The Bulldogs, who lost six key players from last season’s MEAC regular-season co-championship squad, started 0 for 12 from the field, not getting a bucket during the first 9:18. After scoring on three of their next four, SC State went the final 8:11 of the first half without a basket.

The Cardinals, ranked in the preseason for the first time in six years, returned just one full-time starter from last season’s 27-8 squad. J’Vonne Hadley, the lone returning starter, finished with 13 points.

The Cardinals shot 53.2% and assisted on 23 of 33 made shots. No Louisville player played more than 26 minutes.

Mikel Brown Jr. finished with 11 points and six assists in the five-star recruit’s Louisville debut.

South Carolina State travels to play Samford on Friday night

Louisville returns to action Thursday night and will host Jackson State.

By STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press