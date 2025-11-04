Skip to main content
Sy’s 12, Lake’s game-winner lead Oregon State over North Dakota State, 67-65

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Sy led Oregon State with 12 points and J osiah Lake scored the game-winning layup with two seconds left as the Beavers knocked off North Dakota State 67-65 on Monday in a season-opening contest for both teams.

Sy also contributed five rebounds for the Beavers . Lake scored 10 points while going 3 of 5 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Dez White had 10 points and went 3 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Markhi Strickland led the Bison in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Treyson Anderson added 10 points for North Dakota State. Andy Stefonowicz had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Sy scored 10 points in the first half and Oregon State went into the break trailing 32-30. Johan Munch scored 10 second-half points. Oregon State outscored North Dakota State by four points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

