Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
50.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

San Francisco takes on Boise State following Edokpaigbe’s 26-point performance

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Francisco Dons (1-0) at Boise State Broncos (1-0)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Boise State after Candy Edokpaigbe scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 64-40 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Boise State went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Broncos averaged 69.5 points per game last season, 28.8 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

San Francisco finished 15-16 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Dons averaged 14.0 assists per game on 22.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.