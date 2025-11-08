Western Illinois scores final 17 points to rally past Lindenwood 24-21

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Cason Carswell threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Alex Williams with 1:21 remaining and Western Illinois scored the final 17 points to beat Lindenwood 24-21 on Saturday.

It was all Western Illinois (3-7, 2-4 OVC-Big South Association) after Nate Glantz threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Rico Bond to put Lindenwood (4-6, 3-3) ahead 21-7 with 7:05 left in the third quarter.

Antonio Chadha kicked a 41-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in the period to start the Leathernecks’ rally.

Markell Holman scored on a 27-yard run and Western Illinois trailed 21-16 after the two-point try failed. Jacques Wyatt muffed a punt that was recovered by the Leathernecks’ Don Paul Keith at the Lions’ 37-yard line. Carswell’s game-winning throw came four plays later. He passed to Holman for a successful two-point try and a three-point lead.

Lindenwood used eight-play drives to score touchdowns on their first two possessions to build a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Glantz had a 2-yard touchdown toss to Jalen Smith to cap a 75-yard drive to begin the game. Steve Hall followed with a 6-yard touchdown run to end an 80-yard drive.

Western Illinois cut it to 14-7 at halftime with the lone score of the second quarter — a 17-yard touchdown pass from Carswell to Brandon Lanier.

Carswell completed half of his 34 passes for 175 yards. Holman rushed 25 times for 172 yards.

Glantz totaled 216 yards on 20-for-31 passing with two interceptions for the Lions. Hall rushed 21 times for 148 yards.

