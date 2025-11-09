UConn hosts Air Force

Air Force (3-6) at UConn (7-3), Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

UConn Offense

Overall: 456.5 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 300.5 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 156.0 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 36.9 points per game (16th)

UConn Defense

Overall: 391.5 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 217.3 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 174.2 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 24.9 points per game (74th)

Air Force Offense

Overall: 438.3 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 169.2 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 269.1 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 33.0 points per game (32nd)

Air Force Defense

Overall: 457.7 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 288.1 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 169.6 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 33.0 points per game (123rd)

Air Force ranks 135th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 50.5% of the time. UConn ranks 61st on offense, converting on 41.3% of third downs.

Air Force is 79th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to UConn’s 2nd-ranked +13 margin.

Air Force is 18th in the FBS averaging 39.9 penalty yards per game.

UConn ranks 122nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.9% of trips. Air Force’s red zone offense ranks 31st, scoring in 90.5% of red zone trips.

UConn ranks 81st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:24, compared to Air Force’s 5th-ranked average of 33:31.

Team leaders

UConn

Passing: Joe Fagnano, 2,840 yards, 25 TDs, 0 INTs, 68.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Edwards, 866 yards on 159 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Skyler Bell, 1,081 yards on 85 catches, 13 TDs

Air Force

Passing: Liam Szarka, 1,262 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Szarka, 904 yards on 183 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Cade Harris, 538 yards on 31 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

UConn beat Duke 37-34 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Fagnano passed for 311 yards on 27-of-39 attempts (69.2%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 51 yards. Edwards carried the ball 15 times for 51 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 42 yards. Reymello Murphy recorded 110 yards on five catches.

Air Force beat San Jose State 26-16 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Szarka led Air Force with 41 yards on 5-of-10 passing (50.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 25 times for 87 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Owen Allen had 109 rushing yards on 20 carries. Bruin Fleischmann recorded 29 yards on two catches.

Next game

UConn plays at Florida Atlantic on Nov. 22. Air Force hosts New Mexico on Nov. 22.

By The Associated Press