Saint Bonaventure Bonnies to play the Binghamton Bearcats Tuesday

By AP News

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-0)

Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts Saint Bonaventure.

Binghamton went 15-15 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bearcats shot 41.2% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Bonaventure finished 6-24 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Bonnies averaged 53.1 points per game while shooting 36.0% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

