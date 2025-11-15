Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
51.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UC Irvine faces Weber State following Saran’s 20-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Weber State Wildcats (1-2) at UC Irvine Anteaters (2-1)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine takes on Weber State after Derin Saran scored 20 points in UC Irvine’s 130-63 win over the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders.

UC Irvine went 32-7 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Anteaters averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 33.2 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Weber State finished 6-14 in Big Sky play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 71.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.