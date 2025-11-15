Fitzpatrick leads New Haven against Delaware State after 23-point showing

Delaware State Hornets (0-3) at New Haven Chargers (1-3)

West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chargers -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven takes on Delaware State after Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 23 points in New Haven’s 73-67 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

New Haven did not play Division I basketball during the 2024-25 season.

Delaware State went 3-11 on the road and 16-14 overall a season ago. The Hornets gave up 74.3 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press