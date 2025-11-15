Skip to main content
Fitzpatrick leads New Haven against Delaware State after 23-point showing

By AP News

Delaware State Hornets (0-3) at New Haven Chargers (1-3)

West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chargers -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven takes on Delaware State after Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 23 points in New Haven’s 73-67 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

New Haven did not play Division I basketball during the 2024-25 season.

Delaware State went 3-11 on the road and 16-14 overall a season ago. The Hornets gave up 74.3 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

