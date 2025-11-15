Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
51.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Morgan State to visit Mercyhurst Saturday

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Morgan State Bears (1-2) at Mercyhurst Lakers (2-2)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Morgan State.

Mercyhurst went 15-16 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Lakers averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 3.0 bench points last season.

Morgan State finished 8-8 in MEAC play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 12.9 assists per game on 29.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.