Morgan State to visit Mercyhurst Saturday

Morgan State Bears (1-2) at Mercyhurst Lakers (2-2)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Morgan State.

Mercyhurst went 15-16 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Lakers averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 3.0 bench points last season.

Morgan State finished 8-8 in MEAC play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 12.9 assists per game on 29.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press