McQuaide’s 4th TD pass lifts Villanova to 30-27 OT win over Stony Brook

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pat McQuaide’s fourth touchdown pass, a 17-yard connection with Antonio Johnson in overtime gave Villanova a 30-27 win over Stony Brook on Saturday, the Wildcats’ seventh-straight win.

The Seawolves got a 23-yard field from Michael Mannino with 32 seconds in regulation and then a 44-yarder after they lost a yard on the opening possession of overtime.

McQuade was 18 of 30 for 280 yards for the Wildcats (8-2, 7-1 Coastal Athletic Conference) with a touchdown pass of 37 yards to Braden Reed and 10 and 21 yards to Luke Colella in the fourth.

The second score came with 2:39 to play and put Villanova on top 24-21. Then Quinn Boyd, who was 21-of-33 passing for 278 yards, guided Stony Brook down the field but threw two incompletions from the 5 before settling for the field goal.

Jayce Freeman had six catches for 175 yards and a 64-yard touchdown for the Seawolves (5-6, 3-4) and Roldan Dempster had two short touchdown runs.

