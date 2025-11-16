Skip to main content
Jones, Mississippi State continue mastery of SE Louisiana with 75-68 win

By AP News

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Shawn Jones Jr. scored 17 points, shooting 7 of 10 including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and Mississippi State beat Southeastern Louisiana 75-68 on Saturday.

Josh Hubbard scored 15 points and reserve Jayden Epps 10 for the Bulldogs (2-1). Mississippi State outrebounded the Lions (0-4) 43-33 and had five players gather at least five or more boards.

Jeremy Elyzee scored 19 points and reserve Jalen Forrest 16 for Southeastern Louisiana.

Epps made a 3-pointer with 1:55 left in the first half to break a tie at 31, the Bulldogs went to halftime up 40-35 and never trailed again.

Hubbard’s 3 with 6:18 left gave the Bulldogs their largest lead at 67-50. Southeastern Louisiana countered with a 12-1 run and got within 68-62 on Isaiah Gaines’ layup with 2:02 remaining but the Lions never got closer.

Mississippi State moved its all-time record against Southeastern Louisiana to 20-1.

