Wague scores career-high 20 as Oklahoma defeats Oral Roberts 95-71

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Mohamed Wague scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Nijel Pack added 18 points, and Oklahoma took down in-state foe Oral Roberts 95-71 on Thursday.

The Sooners (3-2) have won 17 straight contests against the Golden Eagles (2-4), with Oral Roberts’ only wins coming in the first two matchups between the programs in 1975 and 1976.

Wague and Pack shot 9-for-12 and 6-for-10 from the field, respectively, with the Sooners shooting 50% from the field and 38% from deep.

Tae Davis scored 13 points and hauled in five rebounds, while Xzayvier Brown scored nine points and had a team-high four assists.

Oklahoma took the lead on Pack’s 3-pointer just over a minute into the game and led thereafter. The Sooners took a 42-24 lead into halftime, and led by as many as 32 points in the second half.

Oral Roberts was led by Ofri Naveh’s 13 points. Connor Dow scored 12 and Yuto Williams-Yamanouchi and Ty Harber each added 11 points. The Golden Eagles outrebounded the Sooners 38-34, but Oklahoma had a 13-2 advantage in steals.

