Knight scores on 58-yard run as No. 21 James Madison rallies to beat Washington State 24-20

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Wayne Knight’s 58-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put No. 21 James Madison ahead to stay and the Dukes beat Washington State 24-20 on Saturday.

Knight carried 15 times for 126 yards and Alonza Barnett was 9 for 18 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown for James Madison (10-1).

Zevi Eckhaus completed 19 of 31 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Washington State (5-6). Kirby Vorhees rushed for 61 yards on 19 carries.

After the teams traded field goals in the first quarter, JMU cornerback Justin Eaglin picked off a pass from Eckhaus and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown to give the Dukes a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Midway through the period, Eckhaus got it back by hitting Tony Freeman over the middle for a 48-yard TD, forging a 10-all tie.

Eckhaus scored on a 4-yard run with 48 seconds left in the first half to give the Cougars a 17-10 lead at the break.

James Madison tied it up late in the third when Barnett found Braeden Wisloski for a 68-yard TD strike.

Washington State regained the lead with 9:24 remaining when Jack Stevens’ 35-yard field goal bounced off the left upright and in.

On the ensuing possession, Knight broke loose for his longest run of the day, racing 58 yards for a score to make it 24-20 James Madison.

Close call

James Madison trailed in the fourth quarter for the first time since its Week 2 loss at Louisville.

The takeaway

James Madison, which clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Conference championship game last week, kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with the come-for-behind victory.

Washington State fell below .500 and failed to secure bowl eligibility.

Up next

James Madison: At Sun Belt foe Coastal Carolina next Saturday where the Dukes could secure homefield advantage in the conference championship game.

Washington State: Hosts Oregon State next Saturday in a rematch of their road loss to the Beavers on Nov. 1.

