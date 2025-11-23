Anthony and Iona win 91-84 in OT against Oregon State at Paradise Jam

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — CJ Anthony scored 22 points and Denver Anglin added four in the second overtime as Iona defeated Oregon State 91-84 on Saturday at Paradise Jam.

Anthony added five rebounds for the Gaels (5-1). Toby Harris scored 16 points, finishing 5 of 12 from 3-point range. Anglin shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Beavers (3-3) were led in scoring by Noah Amenhauser, who finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Oregon State also got 18 points and two steals from Isaiah Sy. Johan Munch also had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Anglin scored 10 points in the first half and Iona went into halftime trailing 34-30.

Iona’s Luke Jungers hit a step-back 3-pointer in the corner just before the buzzer in regulation to cap a 31-12 run over the final 10 1/2 minutes and force the first OT and C.J. Anthony made two free throw with five seconds left in overtime that made it 79-all.

Amenhauser made 1 of 2 from the free throw line to give the Beavers an 84-81 with 3:14 to play but Iona scored the final 10 points.

Up next

Iona’s next game is Monday against Delaware on the road, and Oregon State hosts Cal Baptist on Saturday.

