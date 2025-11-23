Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
43.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava leaves game after being sacked and injured

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the game against Washington after being sacked and hurt in the third quarter Saturday night.

The Tennessee transfer was sacked for a 15-yard loss at the UCLA 25-yard line by Bryce Butler at 8:44, with the Bruins trailing 27-0.

After lying on his back, Iamaleava got up and walked off the Rose Bowl field under his own power and entered a blue tent behind the Bruins bench.

He was 16 for 26 for 69 yards and no touchdowns before getting hurt. He also ran for 16 yards on five carries.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.