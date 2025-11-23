UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava leaves game after being sacked and injured

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the game against Washington after being sacked and hurt in the third quarter Saturday night.

The Tennessee transfer was sacked for a 15-yard loss at the UCLA 25-yard line by Bryce Butler at 8:44, with the Bruins trailing 27-0.

After lying on his back, Iamaleava got up and walked off the Rose Bowl field under his own power and entered a blue tent behind the Bruins bench.

He was 16 for 26 for 69 yards and no touchdowns before getting hurt. He also ran for 16 yards on five carries.

