San Diego State Aztecs play the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines

By AP News

Michigan Wolverines (4-0) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (2-1)

Las Vegas; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will square off against No. 7 Michigan at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

San Diego State went 21-10 overall with a 7-3 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Aztecs averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

Michigan finished 27-10 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines shot 46.8% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

