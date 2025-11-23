Howard faces No. 5 Duke after Harris’ 20-point outing

Skip to main content
By AP News

Howard Bison (3-3) at Duke Blue Devils (6-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -42.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits No. 5 Duke after Bryce Harris scored 20 points in Howard’s 80-70 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Blue Devils are 3-0 in home games. Duke has a 5-0 record against opponents above .500.

The Bison are 0-1 on the road. Howard is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Duke averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Howard gives up. Howard scores 18.1 more points per game (75.3) than Duke allows (57.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Boozer is shooting 50.6% and averaging 20.3 points for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 13.3 points.

Alex Cotton averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Harris is averaging 22 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

