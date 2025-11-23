Ward leads Cal Poly against Northern Arizona after 28-point performance

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-3) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-2)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly faces Northern Arizona after Cayden Ward scored 28 points in Cal Poly’s 92-85 victory against the Utah Utes.

Northern Arizona went 18-16 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lumberjacks allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

The Mustangs have gone 2-3 away from home. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ali Assran averaging 2.2.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press