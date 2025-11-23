CSU Fullerton Titans and the Northern Colorado Bears play in Portland, Oregon

Northern Colorado Bears (4-1) vs. CSU Fullerton Titans (2-4)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton takes on Northern Colorado at Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon.

The Titans are 2-4 in non-conference play. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Landon Seaman averaging 1.5.

The Bears are 4-1 in non-conference play. Northern Colorado ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Egan Shields averaging 7.6.

CSU Fullerton scores 88.2 points, 17.0 more per game than the 71.2 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Ward is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Titans. Bryce Cofield is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 54.9%.

Zack Bloch averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 53.6% from beyond the arc. Quinn Denker is averaging 19 points and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press