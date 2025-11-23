Florida Atlantic Owls square off against the Loyola Marymount Lions

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-0) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount and Florida Atlantic square off at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Owls are 4-1 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic is fifth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 36.2 rebounds. Devin Vanterpool paces the Owls with 6.8 boards.

The Lions are 6-0 in non-conference play. Loyola Marymount is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Florida Atlantic makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Loyola Marymount averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Pintelon averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Vanterpool is shooting 51.6% and averaging 16.2 points.

Myron Amey Jr. is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 2.0 rebounds.

