Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
41.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Florida Atlantic Owls square off against the Loyola Marymount Lions

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-0) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount and Florida Atlantic square off at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Owls are 4-1 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic is fifth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 36.2 rebounds. Devin Vanterpool paces the Owls with 6.8 boards.

The Lions are 6-0 in non-conference play. Loyola Marymount is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Florida Atlantic makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Loyola Marymount averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Pintelon averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Vanterpool is shooting 51.6% and averaging 16.2 points.

Myron Amey Jr. is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 2.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.