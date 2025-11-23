New Mexico and San Diego State meet in MWC play

San Diego State (9-2) at New Mexico (8-3), Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

New Mexico Offense

Overall: 375.2 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 222.5 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 152.7 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 28.4 points per game (63rd)

New Mexico Defense

Overall: 349.5 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 243.4 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 106.2 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (54th)

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 340.5 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 153.2 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 187.4 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (82nd)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 263.8 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 158.2 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 105.6 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 11.6 points per game (2nd)

San Diego State ranks 128th in third down percentage, converting 31.7% of the time.

New Mexico ranks 114th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to San Diego State’s 30th-ranked +5 margin.

New Mexico is 100th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87.5% of trips. San Diego State’s red zone offense ranks 22nd, scoring on 90.9% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

New Mexico

Passing: Jack Layne, 2,271 yards, 12 TDs, 9 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Damon Bankston, 522 yards on 94 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Keagan Johnson, 693 yards on 54 catches, 3 TDs

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 1,648 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Lucky Sutton, 1,122 yards on 216 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Napier, 632 yards on 48 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

New Mexico defeated Air Force 20-3 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Layne led New Mexico with 105 yards on 10-of-15 passing (66.7%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 24 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bankston carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 27 yards. Johnson recorded 55 yards on four catches.

San Diego State won 25-3 over San Jose State on Saturday, Nov. 22. Denegal threw for 81 yards on 8-of-16 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for -4 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sutton had 79 rushing yards on 20 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for -3 yards. Donovan Brown put up 63 yards on two catches.

