Rutgers takes on Penn State in Big Ten play

Penn State (5-6) at Rutgers (5-6), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Rutgers Offense

Overall: 395.6 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 259.5 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 136.1 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 28.0 points per game (68th)

Rutgers Defense

Overall: 425.9 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 224.2 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 201.7 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 31.1 points per game (115th)

Penn State Offense

Overall: 345.5 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 179.1 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 166.4 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 31.0 points per game (45th)

Penn State Defense

Overall: 316.3 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 169.5 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 146.8 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 20.1 points per game (26th)

Rutgers is 103rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.5% of the time. Penn State ranks 37th on offense, converting on 43.4% of third downs.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Rutgers ranks 5th in the FBS averaging 31.7 penalty yards per game, and Penn State ranks 10th with a 36.0-yard average.

Rutgers is 111th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.0% of trips. Penn State’s red zone defense ranks 54th at 82.5%.

Penn State is 84th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:21, compared to Rutgers’ 15th-ranked average of 32:32.

Team leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 2,786 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Antwan Raymond, 1,052 yards on 215 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: KJ Duff, 957 yards on 55 catches, 6 TDs

Penn State

Passing: Drew Allar, 1,100 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaytron Allen, 1,077 yards on 188 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Trebor Pena, 416 yards on 40 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Rutgers lost 42-9 to Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 22. Kaliakmanis passed for 81 yards on 10-of-20 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Raymond had 52 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for zero yards. Duff recorded 34 yards on two catches.

Penn State won 37-10 over Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 22. Ethan Grunkemeyer led Penn State with 181 yards on 11-of-12 passing (91.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Allen had 160 rushing yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. Nicholas Singleton had three receptions for 51 yards. He also had seven carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

By The Associated Press