Jacksonville Dolphins face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-3) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (2-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and Jacksonville square off in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Dolphins have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Jacksonville has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks sixth in the SWAC giving up 84.0 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

Jacksonville scores 78.2 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 84.0 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Arias is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Dolphins. Hayden Wood is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Jakobi Heady is averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats. Arterio Morris is averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press