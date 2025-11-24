Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
42.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jacksonville Dolphins face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-3) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (2-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and Jacksonville square off in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Dolphins have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Jacksonville has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks sixth in the SWAC giving up 84.0 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

Jacksonville scores 78.2 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 84.0 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Arias is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Dolphins. Hayden Wood is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Jakobi Heady is averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats. Arterio Morris is averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.