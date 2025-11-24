Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) vs. Drake Bulldogs (1-3)
Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Arkansas in Nashville, Tennessee.
Drake went 22-12 overall with a 6-8 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 78.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.
The Razorbacks are 5-1 in non-conference play. Arkansas ranks third in the SEC shooting 40.1% from 3-point range.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press