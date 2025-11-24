Skip to main content
UCSD Tritons and the Temple Owls meet

By AP News

Temple Owls (3-1) vs. UCSD Tritons (4-0)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD will square off against Temple at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

UCSD finished 30-5 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Tritons averaged 9.9 steals, 2.1 blocks and 8.1 turnovers per game last season.

Temple finished 17-15 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Owls shot 44.8% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

