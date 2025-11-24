Skip to main content
Flory Bidunga’s 18 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 blocks lead Kansas past Notre Dame 71-61

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Kansas Notre Dame Basketball

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Flory Bidunga had 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five blocks, Bryson Tiller added 17 points and nine boards, and Kansas beat Notre Dame 71-61 in the Players Era Tournament on Monday for its first power-conference victory of the season.

Tre White chipped in with 16 points and nine rebounds for Kansas (4-2), which was coming off a 78-66 loss to then-No. 5 Duke in the Champions Classic. Melvin Council Jr. scored 12 and Darryn Peterson, averaging 25 points in two games, did not play.

Markus Burton led Notre Dame (4-2) with 24 points and Jalen Haralson added 13.

Bidunga scored 14 points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting to help Kansas take a 39-32 lead. Notre Dame got as close as four points in the second half.

Council made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to give Kansas a 51-40 lead. A White 3-pointer made it 62-54 with 5:33 left and Jamari McDowell made his only 3 at the 2:41 mark for a 10-point lead

The last meeting between the schools was on Jan. 23, 1988, a Notre Dame 80-76 win at home.

