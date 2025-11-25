Skip to main content
Lehigh visits Marist, looks to end road skid

By AP News

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-4) at Marist Red Foxes (3-2)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -7.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh will look to end its three-game road skid when the Mountain Hawks face Marist.

The Red Foxes are 2-1 on their home court. Marist is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-3 on the road. Lehigh has a 1-4 record against opponents above .500.

Marist makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Lehigh averages 8.0 more points per game (68.8) than Marist allows (60.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyjon Blackwell is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Red Foxes. Justin Menard is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Nasir Whitlock is shooting 38.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Mountain Hawks. Joshua Ingram is averaging 10.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

