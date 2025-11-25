Cal Poly Mustangs and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks meet in Flagstaff, Arizona

Skip to main content
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) vs. Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on Southeast Missouri State at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The Mustangs are 3-4 in non-conference play. Cal Poly is seventh in the Big West with 13.6 assists per game led by Peter Bandelj averaging 3.5.

The Redhawks have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Southeast Missouri State is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Cal Poly averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamad Mousa is shooting 42.2% and averaging 19.0 points for the Mustangs. Guzman Vasilic is averaging 7.9 points.

Luke Almodovar is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 14.4 points. Braxton Stacker is averaging 12.8 points and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

