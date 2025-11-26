Julian Sayin’s defining moment: Can Ohio State’s QB end the losing streak against Michigan?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Julian Sayin has done everything that has been asked of him in his first season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback.

Yet what remains is a signature drive or performance.

That opportunity comes Saturday, as the redshirt freshman leads the top-ranked Buckeyes into The Big House to face No. 15 Michigan and a quest to end a four-game losing streak to “The Team Up North.”

Sayin enters The Game leading the Football Bowl Subdivision with a 79.4% completion rate and 185.38 quarterback rating, having thrown for 2,832 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

Despite Sayin’s impressive season, coach Ryan Day maintains the same expectations he had on Aug. 30, when Sayin first started against then top-ranked Texas.

“Lead the team to a victory. That’s it at the end of the day,” Day said on Tuesday. “What does that look like? It depends on how the game plays out. But he’s got to do his job, make great decisions. He’s shown composure this year. But again, now he has to be at his best.”

Sayin follows a strong lineage of Ohio State quarterbacks since Day arrived in 2017. Dwayne Haskins (2018), Justin Fields (2019), C.J. Stroud (2021), and Kyle McCord (2023) averaged 3,927 passing yards, 40 TDs, and six interceptions, along with a 68.9% completion rate during their first seasons.

“Quarterback is elite,” said Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, calling Ohio State’s passing game “potent” and one of the best in the country.

Sayin arrived at Ohio State after initially committing to Alabama and entering the transfer portal following a coaching change. He played four games last season before winning the starting job.

He immediately showed he was up to the task. Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline deliberately didn’t put much on Sayin’s plate for the opener against Texas, but he had a 40-yard touchdown pass to Carnell Tate early in the fourth quarter that put the Buckeyes up by two touchdowns. Ohio State held on for a 14-7 victory that has kept it atop the AP Top 25 for 13 straight weeks, tying its second-longest run.

Sayin is only the second FBS quarterback in the last 40 years to have three games in a season with at least 300 yards passing, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a completion rate of at least 80%. West Virginia’s Geno Smith was the other in 2012.

The best part of Sayin’s game for most of the season was his deep ball. He is 22 of 34 on passes more than 20 air yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, his 95.9 grade on deep throws is second to Oregon’s Dante Moore (96.8).

He is 14 of 17 for 560 yards and seven touchdowns on deep throws between the numbers.

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who recruited Sayin to Alabama when he was the offensive coordinator in 2023 under Nick Saban, has not been surprised with Sayin’s development.

“You look at his completion percentage and might be thinking, ‘this guy is throwing bubble (screens) and RPOs.’ They’re not. They’re pushing the ball down the field,” Rees said. “They’re running real routes and concepts with those guys. He has that natural ability to place the ball where he wants.”

However, with Tate and Jeremiah Smith hampered by injuries during the past three games, Sayin’s ability to attempt and complete deep passes has been limited. Tate has been sidelined since getting injured in pregame warmups against Purdue on Nov. 8, while Smith has not played since the first half against UCLA on Nov. 15.

Sayin, who is fourth with 9.4 yards per attempt, did not attempt a deep pass in last week’s 42-9 win over Rutgers after going just 2 for 7 the previous two games.

Day said on Tuesday that Tate and Smith will “be getting physical and mental reps all week.”

On a podcast hosted by OSU safety Caleb Downs and his brother, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, Smith said, “I should be good to go Saturday.”

Injuries have led Sayin to build chemistry with other receivers and tight ends, including Brandon Inniss and Max Klare.

“I think just getting more comfortable in the offense. We’re just doing some different things, spreading the ball around, playing with tempo, playing with quick game, and it’s a good thing for us,” Sayin said after the UCLA game.

Sayin is an underdog Heisman contender, but an outstanding performance at Michigan or in the Big Ten Championship could change the narrative — if the Buckeyes win.

Sayin remains focused on improvement instead of awards.

“I think all around I can be better. I can get through my reads quicker, helping us out in protection a little better and helping us in the run game more. I think, all around, just trying to improve and keep growing my game to the next level,” he said.

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer