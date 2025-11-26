Skip to main content
Stanford Cardinal face the Minnesota Golden Gophers

By AP News

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) vs. Stanford Cardinal (4-1)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Stanford square off in Palm Desert, California.

The Cardinal are 4-1 in non-conference play. Stanford scores 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Golden Gophers have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Minnesota is fifth in the Big Ten allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Stanford makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Minnesota averages 74.2 points per game, 2.6 more than the 71.6 Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Cade Tyson is averaging 21.8 points for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 11.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

