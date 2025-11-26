Oral Roberts Golden Eagles take on the Rice Owls

Rice Owls (2-6) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-5)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Oral Roberts square off in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Golden Eagles have a 3-5 record in non-conference games. Oral Roberts gives up 81.4 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Owls are 2-6 in non-conference play. Rice ranks eighth in the AAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jimmy Oladokun Jr. averaging 2.5.

Oral Roberts scores 79.5 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 74.8 Rice gives up. Rice averages 74.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 81.4 Oral Roberts allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Harper is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Golden Eagles. Ofri Naveh is averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 53.1%.

Nick Anderson is averaging 14.9 points for the Owls. Trae Broadnax is averaging 13.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press