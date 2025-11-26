Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
56.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Milan Momcilovic scores 24, leads No. 15 Iowa State over Syracuse 95-64 at Players Era

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Syracuse Iowa State Basketball

Syracuse Iowa State Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Milan Momcilovic scored 24 points to lead No. 15 Iowa State to a 95-64 win over Syracuse in the final day of the Players Era Championship on Wednesday.

The Cyclones (7-0) won all three of their games at the tournament but were playing in the consolation round because of a point differential tiebreaker.

Killyan Toure scored 19 points for Iowa State alongside three others in double-figures: Josh Jefferson (13 points), Blake Buchanan (12) and Dominic Nelson (12). Iowa State shot 59% (36-of-61) from the field while limiting Syracuse to 39.3% (22-of-56).

Sadiq White Jr. led the Orangemen (4-3) with 14 points, while J.J. Starling and Tyler Bestey each added 10.

The first half ended with Iowa State leading 35-34, but the Cyclones went on a 14-2 run early in the second half to pull away. In that run, Momcilovic made two 3-pointers and Jefferson added six points.

Syracuse led 18-16 with 8:53 remaining in the first half when Iowa State went on a 12-0 run, sparked by 3-pointers from Momcilovic and Toure. But the Orangemen went on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 28-28 with 4:22 left behind 3-pointers from Betsey, Naithan George and Nate Kingz.

Up Next

Iowa State will host Alcorn State on Dec. 3. Syracuse will play at No. 17 Tennessee on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By KIRK KERN
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.