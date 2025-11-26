Milan Momcilovic scores 24, leads No. 15 Iowa State over Syracuse 95-64 at Players Era

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Milan Momcilovic scored 24 points to lead No. 15 Iowa State to a 95-64 win over Syracuse in the final day of the Players Era Championship on Wednesday.

The Cyclones (7-0) won all three of their games at the tournament but were playing in the consolation round because of a point differential tiebreaker.

Killyan Toure scored 19 points for Iowa State alongside three others in double-figures: Josh Jefferson (13 points), Blake Buchanan (12) and Dominic Nelson (12). Iowa State shot 59% (36-of-61) from the field while limiting Syracuse to 39.3% (22-of-56).

Sadiq White Jr. led the Orangemen (4-3) with 14 points, while J.J. Starling and Tyler Bestey each added 10.

The first half ended with Iowa State leading 35-34, but the Cyclones went on a 14-2 run early in the second half to pull away. In that run, Momcilovic made two 3-pointers and Jefferson added six points.

Syracuse led 18-16 with 8:53 remaining in the first half when Iowa State went on a 12-0 run, sparked by 3-pointers from Momcilovic and Toure. But the Orangemen went on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 28-28 with 4:22 left behind 3-pointers from Betsey, Naithan George and Nate Kingz.

Up Next

Iowa State will host Alcorn State on Dec. 3. Syracuse will play at No. 17 Tennessee on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By KIRK KERN

Associated Press