Short-handed Baylor beats San Diego State 91-81 in Players Era consolation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tounde Yessoufou scored 18 points to lead short-handed Baylor to a 91-81 victory over San Diego State on Wednesday night in a Players Era tournament consolation game.

All seven players who saw action for Baylor (5-1) scored at least seven points, with five in double figures.

Baylor, which lost to No. 14 St. John’s 96-81 on Tuesday, pulled away on a 16-1 run for a 69-55 lead with 6:21 remaining. Isaac Williams IV scored six points and Dan Skillings Jr. had five during the stretch.

Cameron Carr scored 17 points for Baylor, which shot 53% (30 of 57) overall and 73% (22 of 30) from the free-throw line. Obi Agbim hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Bears. Williams finished with 13 points and Skillings added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Miles Byrd scored 13 points for San Diego State (3-3). Elzie Harrington and Reese Dixon-Waters each made three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points apiece for the Aztecs.

Michael Rataj scored all nine points of his points in the first half as Baylor shot 54% (14 of 26) from the floor and led 40-36 at the break. Harrington, Dixon-Waters and Tae Simmons each scored six first-half points for San Diego State.

Fifth-year guard JJ White did not play for Baylor because of a foot injury. The Bears were also without junior center Juslin Bodo Bodo (arm) and freshman forward Maikcol Perez (ACL).

It’s the first meeting between the teams since 2011, which Baylor won at home 77-67.

Up next

Baylor is at home against Sacramento State on Tuesday.

San Diego State hosts Utah Valley on Wednesday.

