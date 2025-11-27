Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
39.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Idaho State plays CSU Northridge

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-3) vs. Idaho State Bengals (3-4)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State squares off against CSU Northridge at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Bengals are 3-4 in non-conference play. Idaho State ranks ninth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 29.6 rebounds. Caleb Van De Griend leads the Bengals with 7.3 boards.

The Matadors are 3-3 in non-conference play. CSU Northridge has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Idaho State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). CSU Northridge scores 8.6 more points per game (79.2) than Idaho State allows to opponents (70.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Kheil averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Van De Griend is shooting 58.2% and averaging 15.6 points.

Larry Hughes Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Matadors. Josh O’Garro is averaging 14.7 points and 10.5 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.