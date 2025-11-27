Saint Mary’s Gaels play the Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-0) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Virginia Tech in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Gaels are 7-0 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fourth in the WCC with 17.1 assists per game led by Joshua Dent averaging 5.0.

The Hokies have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Virginia Tech is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech scores 28.9 more points per game (87.8) than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up (58.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Lewis is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Gaels. Paulius Murauskas is averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 52.6%.

Jaden Schutt averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Neoklis Avdalas is averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press