Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
58.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Harding hits go-ahead jumper with 48 seconds left as TCU beats No. 10 Florida 84-80

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Florida TCU Basketball

Florida TCU Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brock Harding made a go-ahead jumper in the key with 48 seconds left and then hit five free throws in the final 13 seconds for TCU, which rallied to stun No. 10 Florida 84-80 in the first game of the Rady Children’s Invitational on Thursday.

Jace Posey scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half and helped the Horned Frogs rally from a 10-point deficit early in the second half. Harding and David Punch scored 19 apiece for TCU (4-2), which will play the winner of the game between Wisconsin and Providence.

Thomas Haugh and Urban Klavzar scored 20 apiece for the defending national champion Gators (4-2), who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Rueben Chinyelu had 13 points and nine rebounds, just missing his fourth straight double-double.

Florida led 44-39 at halftime and opened a 53-43 lead five minutes into the second half. The Horned Frogs then began their rally behind Posey, whose three-point play pulled them to 57-56.

Posey’s dunk and two free throws gave TCU a 68-67 lead with 7:14 to go before Klavzar hit a 3-pointer and two free throws, and Alex Condon a dunk to give Florida a 74-68 lead with 5:29 left.

Florida went quiet offensively and had three turnovers and the Horned Frogs pulled into a 77-74 lead on Posey’s two free throws with 2:43 left. Florida’s Boogie Fland tied it at 77 on a layup with 1:35 left. TCU had a turnover but got the ball back on Fland’s offensive foul, his fifth, and Harding then hit the winner.

Up next

TCU plays the Wisconsin-Providence winner for the tournament title on Friday.

Florida plays the Wisconsin-Providence loser on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By BERNIE WILSON
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.