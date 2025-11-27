Harding hits go-ahead jumper with 48 seconds left as TCU beats No. 10 Florida 84-80

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brock Harding made a go-ahead jumper in the key with 48 seconds left and then hit five free throws in the final 13 seconds for TCU, which rallied to stun No. 10 Florida 84-80 in the first game of the Rady Children’s Invitational on Thursday.

Jace Posey scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half and helped the Horned Frogs rally from a 10-point deficit early in the second half. Harding and David Punch scored 19 apiece for TCU (4-2), which will play the winner of the game between Wisconsin and Providence.

Thomas Haugh and Urban Klavzar scored 20 apiece for the defending national champion Gators (4-2), who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Rueben Chinyelu had 13 points and nine rebounds, just missing his fourth straight double-double.

Florida led 44-39 at halftime and opened a 53-43 lead five minutes into the second half. The Horned Frogs then began their rally behind Posey, whose three-point play pulled them to 57-56.

Posey’s dunk and two free throws gave TCU a 68-67 lead with 7:14 to go before Klavzar hit a 3-pointer and two free throws, and Alex Condon a dunk to give Florida a 74-68 lead with 5:29 left.

Florida went quiet offensively and had three turnovers and the Horned Frogs pulled into a 77-74 lead on Posey’s two free throws with 2:43 left. Florida’s Boogie Fland tied it at 77 on a layup with 1:35 left. TCU had a turnover but got the ball back on Fland’s offensive foul, his fifth, and Harding then hit the winner.

TCU plays the Wisconsin-Providence winner for the tournament title on Friday.

Florida plays the Wisconsin-Providence loser on Friday.

