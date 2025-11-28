Hawkins leads Niagara against Detroit Mercy after 22-point showing

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-6) at Niagara Purple Eagles (2-4)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays Detroit Mercy after Justin Hawkins scored 22 points in Niagara’s 80-70 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Purple Eagles have gone 1-0 in home games. Niagara is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Titans are 0-5 on the road. Detroit Mercy has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Niagara scores 63.0 points per game, 21.0 fewer points than the 84.0 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Niagara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Walters is shooting 54.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 11.2 points. Justin Page is shooting 37.9% and averaging 11.8 points.

Orlando Lovejoy is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press