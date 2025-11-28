Charleston Southern faces South Carolina after Blaine’s 25-point showing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-3) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -17.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces South Carolina after Brycen Blaine scored 25 points in Charleston Southern’s 93-81 win against the Piedmont Lions.

The Gamecocks have gone 4-0 in home games. South Carolina has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 on the road. Charleston Southern leads the Big South with 19.5 assists. Blaine leads the Buccaneers with 3.9.

South Carolina averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 8.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game South Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Grant Polk is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Blaine is averaging 23.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 13.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press